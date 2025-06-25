Community voices rise against Judge Eva Temple’s court rulings Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

HERMISTON — Community members gathered outside the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Hermiston on Tuesday, June 24, to protest what they called a pattern of rulings by Judge Eva Temple that fail to protect children and victims of domestic violence.

Under a hot afternoon sun, organizers and participants held signs and shared personal stories, highlighting rulings they contend put vulnerable people at risk and failed to safeguard victims and children.

“This isn’t just one person upset,” said Celina Taylor, lead organizer of the protest. “This is multiple people coming forward with real, concerning situations.”

Taylor acknowledged that some people may have had positive experiences with Judge Temple or know her personally, but she said the larger issue is systemic.

“Overall, I don’t think it can be denied that our justice system, especially family court, has serious problems. Children and families are not being served correctly,” Taylor said. “We see cases where children end up harmed and people wonder how that happened — this is how.”

Taylor, who has worked in social services for five years, spent two of those as a Child Protective Services caseworker in Umatilla County — a role that first introduced her to Judge Temple. Her concerns about the judge began during that time, while she was still working for the Oregon Department of Human Services, although in a case in which she was personally involved.

“While I was at DHS, I requested my own past court records because I felt Judge Temple had acted inappropriately,” she said. “I had to apply for a restraining order at one point.”

Taylor said she provided the court with photos, text messages and other evidence — including signs of bruising and admissions of violence that occurred in front of her children. Initially, she said, the restraining order was approved, but Judge Temple later reversed it after a private conversation in chambers with both attorneys.

“I’m more open about this now,” Taylor said. “My abuser came back into my home after taking my key. I was afraid to call the police because I thought it might escalate before they arrived.”

That night, Taylor recalled that she tried to sleep on the couch, but was repeatedly woken up and pressured to return to the bedroom.

“Judge Temple told my attorney that I couldn’t have been that scared if I ended up back in bed with him,” Taylor said. “She has no understanding of how domestic violence works. To someone unfamiliar with domestic violence, that might make sense. But when someone’s already in your home and threatening you, it can feel even more dangerous to call for help.”

Taylor filed a formal complaint against Judge Temple using the Oregon Judicial Department website’s Complaint Form section. She has also urged caseworkers who raised concerns about Judge Temple to file complaints.

Alissa Mlsna, a protestor and a caseworker with Copes Outpatient and a member of Nurture Oregon, said she has witnessed multiple examples of what she described as unfair rulings by Judge Temple — both in her professional role and in her own custody case.

“I help pregnant women and mothers struggling with addiction navigate CPS and court hearings,” Mlsna said. “I’ve seen several instances where Judge Temple’s decisions were unfair, including in my own case.”

Recently Mlsna filed an immediate danger motion on behalf of her son, submitting what she considered substantial evidence, including photos of physical injuries, text messages in which the child’s father admitted to abuse, and testimony alleging drug use and sales in the home. Despite the documentation, the court denied her request — a decision she found deeply troubling.

Mlsna said the physical evidence — including photos showing bruises and cuts — should have been enough to justify immediate action. She said the child’s father admitted to the abuse in court and apologized, but she felt that wasn’t sufficient grounds to dismiss the danger.

“The physical abuse alone should have been enough,” Mlsna said. “As a judge, with that kind of evidence, how do you allow a child to return to that environment? Does my son have to be exposed to drugs and overdose? Does he have to be beaten so badly he ends up in the hospital? Where do we draw the line?”

Mlsna is waiting for the court transcripts she requested for the day of her hearing June 16, to file a formal complaint.

This is the second protest that Taylor had organized through the “Protest Judge Temple and the Family Courthouse System” Facebook page, where community members have shared their experiences with Judge Temple.

Taylor said some victims want to join the protest but fear it could affect their pending cases. While a few have come forward publicly, others remain cautious due to ongoing court proceedings.

One protester, Mandy Rosenberg, said she decided to join after hearing about the protest on Facebook.

“I went in front of Judge Temple twice — once for a restraining order, which she dismissed, and then again for divorce court,” Rosenberg said. “I walked in there, and she didn’t hear anything I had to say. She had her mind made up on what she was going to do, and it didn’t matter how many people got up and talked. She had it figured out.”

Rosenberg said the judge’s decisions have far-reaching consequences beyond the courtroom.

“Raising awareness is key. These are not isolated incidents — many people feel voiceless as they navigate the court system,” Taylor said. “Judges and others involved need better education and awareness about the risks to children and the warning signs of dangerous behavior in adults.”

The East Oregonian reached out to Judge Temple for comment, but she has not responded.

The next protest is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, at noon in front of the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton.