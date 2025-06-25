College of Charleston spring 2025 president’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The College of Charleston announced June 12 that its 2025 spring semester president’s list includes Madeline Breiling. A 2022 Pendleton High School graduate, Breiling is majoring in mathematics.

To receive the academic honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Founded in 1770 in Charleston, it is South Carolina’s oldest university. For more information, visit www.cofc.edu.

