Pendleton marches with Pride
Published 9:38 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025
Pendleton Pride Parade attendees march through downtown June 21, 2025, as part of an annual Pride Month celebration. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
A Pendleton Pride Parade attendee holds a sign denouncing homophobia June 21, 2025, while celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Hundreds march through downtown Pendleton during the city’s annual Pride Parade June 21, 2025. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Laura Herbes and Jellybean celebrate Pride with Blue Mountain Community College’s GSA club June 21, 2025, at the Pendleton Pride Parade. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
An attendee holds a sign and blows bubbles June 21, 2025, during the Pendleton Pride Parade while walking south on Main Street. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Pendleton City Councilor John Thomas, left, and Summer Seve serve as the first ever co-grand marshals of the Pendleton Pride Parade on June 21, 2025. Thomas said, “It’s been quite a journey and it is an honor to live in a town that is so vibrant and exciting.” (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Donald Lien offers “Free Dad Hugs” to anyone at the Pendleton Pride Parade June 21, 2025. Lien said as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, he was happy to be supporting his friends. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Biscuit, a 9-week-old lamb, says hi to Pendleton Pride Parade attendees June 21, 2025. James Primmer, who brought Biscuit to the event, said, “Just because I’m gay doesn’t mean I don’t know how to raise a sheep. We’re no different than anyone else in the region.” (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
People whoop in joy during the Pendleton Pride Parade June 21, 2025, while marching downtown.(Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
A child makes some noise while marching downtown in the Pendleton Pride Parade June 21, 2025. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Attendees gather together after the Pendleton Pride Parade June 21, 2025, celebrating their identities and support of one another and the LGBTQ+ community. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)