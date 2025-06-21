Another Mile: Living up to the promises of our founders Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

As June nears its end and we prepare for Independence Day, we’re faced with the opportunity to learn more about who we are as Americans, and better understand our history and hard-won rights. Writing this on our federal holiday of Juneteenth, it is a day when we can learn more about June 19, 1865, more than two months after the Civil War ended, when still enslaved Americans’ freedom through President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had not yet been enforced.

This is a history many of us have not learned, in part because this date falls during the summer vacation for school kids. And too often we trend away from learning about the history that might make us uncomfortable.

Currently there are federal efforts underway to close museums and interpretive centers that tell the harsh stories of our history, about centuries of slavery, and the civil rights struggles even one hundred years beyond Juneteenth to legislate and guarantee voting rights for all Americans. We do not become a stronger nation when we ignore the mistakes of our past: the displacement and death of Indian tribal peoples, the domestic terrorism perpetrated by the Ku Klux Klan, or the wartime internment of Americans whose parents and grandparents immigrated from Japan.

Are we capable of living up to the promises of our founding documents, in the words of the Declaration of Independence of self-evident truths that all are created equal, endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? Do we truly believe in the rights granted to all of us by the amendments to our Constitution, first among them freedom of speech?

Recently we saw millions of Americans exercise that right, taking to the streets with signs and flags, to signal concern about the state of our democracy. There were messages of dissatisfaction with decisions being made by the president, and worries about what kind of legislation is being passed by members of Congress. Even in towns and cities of northeast Oregon, significant numbers of people showed up.

Here is a sampling of some of their messages: Stand up for our kids / Yes to: Due process, rule of law, immigrants, the Constitution, and love thy neighbor, no exceptions / No kings in the land of the free / No one is illegal on stolen land. / Stop the cuts to Medicaid / Hate will not make us great / Stop chaos cruelty corruption / No troops at protests / I need to be able to tell my grandchildren I did not stay silent.

There were people who were not sure how safe they would be to come out. It’s important to know that these events are planned and permitted in advance, and organized with notification to local law enforcement. We were grateful to our local police who made sure that movement across intersections were secured, and called in support in response to illegal disruptions.

At these gatherings there may be speakers who encourage and inspire the group with examples from history, or tell their own stories of overcoming hardships with the help of individuals and community action. The takeaway message is that there is greater strength in the coming together of many individuals. We are not alone in the ideals we value, and may be surprised at who else we recognize in the crowd.

At the latest march there was opportunity for individuals to speak up, and some said that this was their first protest. To speak up is for many of us an act of courage, and it helps others find their voice as well.

We were reminded of the victims of political assassination in Minnesota that day by one of us in the crowd who grew up in that state. She led us in reciting the pledge of allegiance to the flag that some of us were carrying. We concluded our march by singing the national anthem.

We can take courage at a time of great fearfulness today from the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, knowing how much there was to fear in the years of the Great Depression and emerging fascism in Europe: The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.