Umatilla County sheriff pleads no contest to DUII charge Published 10:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Undersheriff Jim Littlefield in charge while Terry Rowan is away

UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Gilliam pleaded no contest to the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants stemming from his arrest May 16 in Gilliam County.

And Undersheriff Jim Littlefield is overseeing the sheriff’s office.

Rowan, 61, gave the plea via telephone in a hearing June 13 in Gilliam County Circuit Court, according to state court records. Rowan sought to enter a diversion program, and Circuit Court Judge Karen Ostrye granted the request.

Diversion is the typical sentence in Oregon for first-time offenders of driving intoxicated.

According to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy the evening of May 16 stopped an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 84 for a traffic lane violation after receiving a driving complaint. Rowan was driving the vehicle and was its lone occupant.

The deputy gave Rowan sobriety tests, which he failed. The deputy arrested Rowan for DUII and took him to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office. There, Rowan provided a breath sample with a blood-alcohol level of .19%, according to the sheriff’s office. The legal limit is .08%.

The sheriff’s office cited Rowan and released him to a “responsible third party.”

Ostrye gave Rowan a year to complete diversion, which includes attending a victim’s impact panel, a prohibition against using or possessing controlled substances, including alcohol and an ignition lock on vehicles he drives. He also has to pay a fee of $490.

Gilliam County District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero on May 11 charged Rowan with DUII as well as reckless driving. Rowan has a hearing Sept. 12 to enter a plea to the second charge.