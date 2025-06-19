Splash into summer Friday Nights on Main Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — A “summer splash” theme is featured as Friday Nights on Main returns to Milton-Freewater on June 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Freewater Square, 417 N. Main St.

The event includes an off-road vehicle display. There is a $10 entry and prizes are up for grabs. Eligible entries are SUVs, ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, dune buggies, rock crawlers and more.

The evening also features food, kids’ activities and music by the Diego Romero Band.

And be sure to come hungry — the third annual Walla Walla Cheese Company’s ice cream eating contest starts at 6:30 p.m. at 606 N. Main St. Register in advance. Check-in for participants is from 6-6:15 p.m. There are three divisions: ages 5-10, 11-16 and 17-plus.

Local food trucks and vendors will be on site, as well as vendors with handmade goods and local crafts.

Friday Nights is sponsored by the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance and held on the fourth Friday of each month from May to August at Freewater Square.

The next dates are July 25 for the Freewater Fiesta, and Aug. 22 with the Back to Class Bash.

“Bring your friends and family and join us, and let’s make this summer one to remember in Milton-Freewater,” said Claudia Osorio, MFCDA executive director.

For more information or to register for activities, visit www.mfcda.org. For questions, contact Osorio at info@mfcda.org or 541-938-5563.