Rockhurst dean’s list includes Hermiston student Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University announced that Carson Bradshaw, of Hermiston, is on the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. The honor recognizes students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Founded in 1910, Rockhurst is a private Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition. For more information, visit www.rockhurst.edu.