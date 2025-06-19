Pendleton hosts ribbon cutting for new city bus barn Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

PENDLETON — Let ‘Er Bus transit has a new home at the Pendleton Bus Barn near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. The public can check out the facility at 4834 NW H Ave. during its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 26. The event includes tours and refreshments.

The new bus barn houses the city of Pendleton’s public transportation fleet, which includes four wheelchair-accessible buses and six wheelchair-accessible minivans. The vehicles provide a variety of public transit services.

This project has been in development for several years and is nearing completion, according to the announcement from the city.

Numerous grants helped the $3.5 million project, primarily from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund program. Umatilla County and the city of Pendleton each contributed about $500,000 toward the project.

Pendleton Mayor McKennon McDonald said the project will bring major benefits to the city, providing an indoor facility to house the fleet of transportation vehicles.

“This will hopefully extend the longevity of our vehicles and reduce maintenance costs, helping us keep them on the road longer,” McDonald said.

The city fleet remains parked outside and exposed to the elements in the downtown core. McDonald noted relocating the vehicles —those the city owns and those Elite Taxi operates — to the new facility also will free up valuable downtown space for local businesses.

“The main benefit to the community is better maintenance of the vehicles we already have in our transit system,” she said. “We’re grateful to those who worked collaboratively to make this happen. I know it took a few years, but we appreciate everyone who helped start the project and see it through.”

The city of Pendleton’s public transportation program includes: