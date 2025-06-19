Landing Days offers full day of family fun Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

UMATILLA — Billed as a free Summer Party in the Park, Umatilla Landing Days is Saturday, June 28, at Umatilla Marina Park, 1710 Quincy Ave.

Celebrating the city’s heritage, the event features a full day of festivities capped off by a fireworks display at dusk over the Columbia River. The festival gets rolling at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown. Awards will be presented for best overall float, most whimsical/vibrant and most joyful/entertaining.

The fun moves to the park with vendors, children’s amusement rides and activities, the Marina Motors Car Show, PNW Jeep Girl Tribe, food booths, a homemade salsa contest and other park activities.

Musical entertainment on the Amazon Main Stage includes 90-minute sets by Nick Cain (1 p.m.), a local country recording artist; Blue Tattoo (4 p.m.), fan favorites playing classic rock covers; Los Canarios de Michoacán (6 p.m.) offering up energetic Tierra Caliente sounds; and Tim Montana (8:30 p.m.) performing hard rock.

Entertainment on the Community Stage runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It features DJ Dave, Big Top the Clown, Folklorico Hermiston, the Miss Landing Days Pageant, Trinity Martial Arts Academy of Hermiston, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico and Generation Cloggers.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/43Pt3h4. For the full festival schedule or to register for activities, visit www.umatillalandingdays.org.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald