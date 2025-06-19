Irrigon welcomes Stone Country for park concert Published 10:49 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

MORROW COUNTY — Music in the Parks recently kicked off its annual outdoor concert series in North Morrow County.

Catch Stone Country on Monday, June 23, 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 N.E. Eighth St. Hailing from the Tri-Cities, the band plays a mixture of country and rock. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy the free show.

The free summer concerts alternate between the marina parks in Irrigon and Boardman each Monday. The season began June 16 and runs through Aug. 18. For the full schedule, search www.facebook.com/boardman-irrigon.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald