Cheer camp includes festival performance in Irrigon Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

IRRIGON — Children ages 5-12 can show off their spirit during the Mini Cheer Camp presented by Irrigon Knights Cheer.

Registration is open from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, and Monday, July 7, at the Irrigon branch of the Oregon Trail Library District, 490 NE Main Ave. The camp fee is $40 (cash, check or Venmo), which includes instruction, a shirt and a bow.

The camp is July 22-25 from 6-8 p.m. in the mat room at Irrigon Jr/Sr High School, 315 SE Wyoming Ave. But that’s not all; participants will take the stage for a performance on July 26 during the Irrigon Watermelon Festival at Irrigon Marina Park. In addition, campers ages 10-12 are invited to ride on the cheerleading float during the festival parade.

For questions, contact Laura Bock at 541-701-6653 or lauren.bock@morrowsd.org.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald