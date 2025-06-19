Acrobats soar into circus at EOTEC Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

HERMISTON — Catch awe-inspiring acrobatics and breathtaking aerial displays, as well as mesmerizing juggling acts and the comedic brilliance of clowns during the Rastelli Circus.

The family-friendly event is heading to the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Tour dates are Friday, June 27, 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Limited early bird tickets via www.rastellicircus.com are $9.99 for adults. Also, family packs sold online are $34.99 for two adults and up to three children. Adult tickets purchased at the gate are $25 for adults and $18 for children. For questions, call 941-870-7444.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald