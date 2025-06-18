Songs of Freedom Concert supports state VFW program Published 5:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Coyote Joe Sartin and Cale Moon (not pictured) will perform during the Songs of Freedom Concert, an all-ages show, on June 20, 2025, at the Pendleton Convention Center. A benefit for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon, tickets are $35 at the door. (Coyote Joe Sartin/Contributed Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Cale Moon

PENDLETON — Get ready to kick up your heels as Coyote Joe Sartin and Cale Moon will perform during the Songs of Freedom Concert presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon.

According to a press release, the evening will feature energetic performances and heartfelt moments while supporting Oregon’s VFW department. The all-ages, alcohol-free show is Friday, June 20, 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Tickets are $35 at the door.

Sartin, of Milton-Freewater, is known for his ability to regale audiences with music, poetry and tales. Moon’s parents sold their Benton City, Washington, home in 2013 to take the singer-songwriter on the road to promote his music.

The VFW Department of Oregon supports veterans and their families through various programs and initiatives. For more information, search www.vfwor.org.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian