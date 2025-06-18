BackFire Station sizzles with summer music

Published 5:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By East Oregonian

Americana musician Just Clark kicks off the 2025 Summer Music Series on June 21, 2025, at BackFire Station, Pendleton. There is no cover charge. (Just Clark/Contributed Photo)

PENDLETON — The Summer Music Series is heating up at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave. 

The 2025 series tunes up on Saturday, June 21, 7 p.m., with picker-poet-Americana musician Just Clark. There is no cover charge.

The rest of the summer lineup includes Scotty Wilson (June 27, 5:30 p.m.); Ragged Coyote (July 11, 7 p.m.); Scotty Wilson (July 12, 3:30 p.m.); James Dean Kindle (July 19, 7 p.m.); and the David Henry Trio (July 26, 7 p.m.). Also, during Pendleton Round-Up week, Scotty Wilson​ & Music Medicine will perform nightly from Sept. 11-13 at 5:30 p.m. 

The schedule is subject to change. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4ggeoQc or call 503-705-8079.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian

