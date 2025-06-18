BackFire Station sizzles with summer music Published 5:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

PENDLETON — The Summer Music Series is heating up at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave.

The 2025 series tunes up on Saturday, June 21, 7 p.m., with picker-poet-Americana musician Just Clark. There is no cover charge.

The rest of the summer lineup includes Scotty Wilson (June 27, 5:30 p.m.); Ragged Coyote (July 11, 7 p.m.); Scotty Wilson (July 12, 3:30 p.m.); James Dean Kindle (July 19, 7 p.m.); and the David Henry Trio (July 26, 7 p.m.). Also, during Pendleton Round-Up week, Scotty Wilson​ & Music Medicine will perform nightly from Sept. 11-13 at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4ggeoQc or call 503-705-8079.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian