Awareness event shines light on Alzheimer’s disease Published 5:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

PENDLETON — A special awareness event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association as part of The Longest Day fundraising initiative.

Held yearly on the summer solstice, Juniper House is hosting its event on Friday, June 20, at 301 SW 28th Drive in Pendleton. Admission is free.

Sara Millman said the event gets underway with balloon release ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at both ends of the assisted living/memory care facility. Those in attendance can learn about the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, how to reduce risk factors, ways to support those living with dementia and raise money for research.

Cake and finger food refreshments will be available at 12:30 p.m. In addition, a dunk tank runs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. (three tries for $1) and a drawing for raffle baskets starts at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each, $5 for six, $10 for 12 or $25 for an arm-length of tickets. The event concludes at 4 p.m. with a lighting ceremony.

For additional details about the event, search Facebook via bit.ly/3G8VOfk or call Millman at 541-969-7408. For more about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org/orswwa.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian