Pendleton City Council considers business licenses for Uber drivers

PENDLETON — Uber drivers coming from Pendleton to pick up riders could have to buy a city business license to operate in the city.

The Pendleton City Council holds a public hearing to consider the matter when it meets Tuesday evening, June 17, in the Council Chambers at city hall, 500 SW Dorion Ave. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The move to require the business license is to to prevent out-of-town drivers from taking fares from local operators. Ordinance 403 would amend the city’s Vehicles for Hire Ordinance 3987 at the request of Uber Technologies Inc. and local drivers.

According to city staff, Uber drivers based outside Pendleton frequently pick up fares in the city. But those drivers don’t have a city business license, undercutting local drivers who comply with the city’s regulations.

“The Uber network can assist us in enforcement if the modifications in this amendment are adopted,” the city staff report stated. “The city has very few opportunities for enforcement, but staff feels that these changes will be more effective.”

The amendment also supports Uber’s efforts to screen out unlicensed drivers, according to the staff report.

Council to renew county agreement for housing infrastructure funds

As part of the consent agenda, the council will renew its agreement with Umatilla County to extend access to $2 million in infrastructure funding aimed at boosting local housing development.

The funds, which the county originally approved for a revolving loan program, support the city’s long-term strategy to expand housing options. The renewed agreement would extend the contract’s expiration date by two years, giving the city more time to draw on the funding.

The city plans to use $1.25 million of the funds immediately to support the development of Southeast 15th Street, a housing-related project already underway.

“This is a critical component of our plan to jump-start housing,” according to the staff report.

The staff report also noted several analysis have shown Pendleton’s long-standing need for additional housing.

Council to extend work crew contract with state corrections department

The council also considers extending its contract with the Oregon Department of Corrections to continue using inmate work crews through November 2026.

The city first entered into the agreement in 2016, allowing work crews from Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla to assist with city labor projects on a case-by-case basis. The contract has been renewed three times.

The crews primarily assist with maintenance at the Olney Cemetery, according to the staff report. Councilors are expected to vote on approving the latest extension, which would keep the partnership in place through May 31, 2026.

Clarify parking ordinance and budgets

The council also plans t hold a public hearing on Ordinance 4034, which proposes changes to the city’s Traffic and Parking Ordinance 3238.

City staff recommend approving the amendment, which aims to resolve inconsistencies in how the city defines and enforces abandoned vehicles.

The proposal would clarify timelines for when a vehicle is considered abandoned and return the fine structure to a maximum of $500 per day.

According to the staff report, the amendment would not effect the city’s budget but would improve consistency and clarity in enforcement.

The council also weighs several budget matters, including a supplemental budget for fiscal year 2024-25, making appropriations, adopting the overall budget and passing Resolution 2968 on state tax sharing. Councilors also will consider Resolution 2970, which elects to receive state revenue sharing for fiscal year 2025-26.

Community members can view the full city council agenda on the Pendleton City Council meeting schedule website, where they also can find details on the consent meeting.