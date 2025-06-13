Oregon East Symphony awards scholarships to two seniors Published 12:11 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

PENDLETON – Two Eastern Oregon high school seniors earned $2,000 scholarships from the Oregon East Symphony to help fund their college education.

May Benson, of Pilot Rock, and Solomon Willis, of Pendleton, each received the 2025 Oregon East Symphony Scholarship, which recognizes promising young musicians and students pursuing higher education.

The awards were presented during the symphony’s Summer 2025 Concert on Sunday, June 8, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton.

“We are honored to support these outstanding young musicians as they take the next steps in their educational and musical journeys,” Sylvia Clawson, chair of the OES Scholarship Committee said. “Their passion, dedication and leadership have enriched our Symphony and our community.”

Benson, a senior at Pilot Rock High School, has been an integral part of the symphony since her freshman year. Encouraged by her music teacher, Jacob Try, Benson joined the symphony as a percussionist and immediately knew she had found her musical home.

She has performed with numerous ensembles, including the OES Symphony and Chorale, Grand Ronde Symphony Orchestra, East Oregon Tri-County High School Band and more.

She also served as the youth board member for the Oregon East Symphony for the past two years. Benson will attend Central Washington University this fall, where she will major in percussion performance.

Willis, who graduated from Pendleton High School, plans to attend Oregon State University, majoring in physics with a minor in music.

A violinist and vocalist, Willis served as concertmaster of the Pendleton High School Orchestra and sang in the A Cappella and Swing choirs.

He has performed with the Oregon East Symphony and has studied violin since sixth grade. His achievements include placement in the prestigious Raising the Bar program for exceptional student musicians.

Willis was a member of the PHS Robotics Team and serves as a community volunteer at the Pendleton Public Library.