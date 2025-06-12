Wyden announces Eastern Oregon town halls Published 8:50 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced he will hold four in-person town halls in June across Eastern Oregon and the Columbia Gorge, including in Union and Baker counties.

Wyden on June 20 is holding a town hall at 1:30 p.m. in Baker City at the Baker City Armory, 1640 Campbell St. Then he heads to La Grande for a town hall at 5:30 p.m. La Grande High School Auditorium, 708 K Ave.

The day before, Wyden will be in Malheur County for a town hall in Ontario, and on June 21 he is holding one in Hood River.

Doors open one hour prior to the town hall start time. Backpacks and large bags are not allowed at the events.