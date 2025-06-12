Pendleton unveils solar canopy to cut wastewater treatment power use Published 8:19 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton took a major step toward cleaner energy Wednesday, June 11, unveiling a solar canopy expected to offset nearly a third of the electricity use at its Wastewater Treatment and Resource Facility.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 11 at the plant, where city officials and representatives from Ameresco, an energy solutions company, celebrated the installation of the 240-kilowatt solar canopy — the first of its kind in the region.

The new system is expected to generate up to 325,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, offsetting about 30% of the facility’s energy use. The project is part of a broader initiative at the facility that includes renewable energy and efficiency upgrades to reduce its carbon footprint and cut operational costs.

Kyle Willman, superintendent of the wastewater plant, said the team is doing everything it can to make the operation as efficient as possible and thus reduce costs to taxpayers.

“ This project is producing a third of the power consumption for the wastewater treatment plant,” Willman said. “That’s a third less of my electrical budget being impacted, and we have plans in place to pick up the next third. Hopefully by the end of it, this plant will be completely zero.”

Brian Solan, vice president of business development at Ameresco, said the solar system delivers energy and operational value. Installed over the chlorine contact chamber, the panels help reduce chlorine use and lower effluent temperatures — requirements monitored by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality — providing benefits beyond energy production.

In addition to the solar PV canopy, future plans include the integration of a battery energy storage system that will enhance the facility’s energy management capabilities.

An Energy Savings Performance Contract with Ameresco is helping to deliver the multiphase infrastructure improvements. The company provided price and performance guarantees and helped ensure participation from disadvantaged and local businesses.

Pendleton Mayor McKennon McDonald said the project is a strong example of forward-thinking and sustainability.

“It shows how we can embrace innovation and plan for the future while being good stewards of our resources,” she said. “I’m excited to see how this innovation continues in future projects.”

A combination of state grants, federal and utility incentives, and city resources provided the funding for the $1.8 million solar canopy.