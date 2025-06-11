Bless the riders Published 8:30 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Annual Blessing of the Bikes in John Day draws close to 100 bikers

JOHN DAY — Around 100 people gathered Saturday, June 7, at Bare Bones Bar in John Day to pray for safe travels during the upcoming motorcycle riding season.

The annual Blessing of the Bikes, now in its fourth year, was first at the Grant County Fairgrounds but for the past three years the Bare Bones Bar has hosted the event.

The event’s organizer, Taci Philbrook, said a bike blessing is a tradition among motorcyclists and grew from a conversation between herself and the late Charles William “Hutch” Hutchinson, former owner of Hutch’s Printing and a well-known figure in Grant County’s biker community.

“Hutch and I were talking one day and we were doing the event calendar, and there was a bike blessing,” Philbrook said. “I said, ‘We should have our own,’ and Hutch jumped on the idea.”

Hutch played a key role in turning Grant County into a hub for motorcyclists, advocating for motorcycle rallies and producing ride maps covering all of Oregon and parts of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington. His daughter, Angela Skillicorn, said her father even received map requests from as far away as Connecticut.

“He helped keep the BMW rally here, he helped bring several other rallies here, and there were some rallies on the outskirts (of the county),” she said.

This year’s riding season is the first without Hutch’s presence. Skillicorn set up and staffed a memorial table in his honor at the Blessing of the Bikes. “That’s why I created this, so people could see him,” she said.

In addition to the blessing, the event featured a bike show, auctions, live music and a tribute to Hutch, who died Dec. 27, 2023. Chaplain Levi “Preacher” Brown led the blessing. He read Psalm 91 before offering a prayer of protection over the riders and their bikes.

In addition to Bare Bones Bar, the American Veterans Association and “Come Ride With Us” motorcycle maps also were event sponsors.

Bare Bones Bar owner Nick Stiner said the venue’s partnership with the motorcycle community began with the American Veterans Association and grew as it became clear how strong the connection between motorcycles and veterans is.

“A lot of those guys ride bikes, and there was really nothing going on in John Day to bring motorcycle groups here other than the traveling BMW guys,” Stiner said. “So we wanted to do something kinda cool.”

Philbrook and Stiner said the Blessing of the Bikes serves as a precursor to the upcoming poker run, which will take motorcyclists to various stops across Grant County. Participants collect a poker card at each stop, with the best hand winning a prize at the end.

The poker run is expected to feature more than 100 bikes, live music and visits to five locations throughout the county. Stiner said the goal is to keep growing motorcycle-related events in the area.

“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We’re going to keep growing until we outgrow our space at the bar.”

Philbrook said she considers the Blessing of the Bikes a success and credited the event with keeping local riders safe.

“None of our Grant County people have gone down in the last few years,” she said.