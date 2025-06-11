Attorney for woman accused in her newborn baby’s death asks judge to reduce her bail Published 6:15 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The attorney representing a Baker City woman charged with manslaughter in the death of a newborn baby in her home on Dec. 30 is asking a judge to reduce her bail so her family can post bond and secure her release from the Baker County Jail.

William Thomson, a public defender, filed a motion Monday, June 9, in Baker County Circuit Court, on behalf of his client, Angela Marie Croucher.

Thomson is asking Judge Matt Shirtcliff to reduce Croucher’s bail to $100,000, and allow her to be released by posting 10% of that amount, $10,000.

Croucher’s current bail is $185,000, meaning she would have to post $18,500 to be released.

Croucher, 33, has been in jail since Baker City Police arrested her May 12.

Thomson wrote in his motion that Croucher’s family can post $10,000, but can’t afford the current bond of $18,500.

“Defendant would be amendable to any additional release conditions imposed by the Court,” Thomson wrote in a declaration in support of his motion to reduce Croucher’s bail.

Croucher’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 17 at 3 p.m.

Shirtcliff initially set Croucher’s bail at $400,000, then reduced bail to $185,000 on May 16. Shirtcliff also ordered that if Croucher posts bail, a hearing would be scheduled before she is released.

Earlier court rulings

Shirtcliff on June 4 granted a 60-day extension on Croucher’s speedy trial right.

The judge also scheduled a status check hearing for July 28 at 11:30 a.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.

A grand jury indicted Croucher on five charges including second-degree manslaughter, a Measure 11 crime in Oregon that on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 75 months.

Based on the May 12 arrest date, Croucher is entitled to go to trial no later than July 12.

But Thomson, during a June 4 hearing at the courthouse, asked Shirtcliff for a “good cause finding,” which under Oregon law extends the speedy trial requirement by another 60 days, through Sept. 12.

Thomson told the judge that this is a “complex” case with considerable scientific evidence for which he likely will need to hire experts as witnesses.

Thomson also said that based on his schedule he wouldn’t be available to defend Croucher were a trial scheduled in late June or early July, within the initial 60-day period.

Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter didn’t object to Thomson’s request.

Shirtcliff granted Thomson’s request.

Defendants can also waive their right to a trial within 60 days, but Croucher has not done so.

When a defendant waives the right to a speedy trial there is no additional 60-day period, as is the case when, as Shirtcliff did, a judge makes a good cause finding.

During the July 28 hearing, the judge could either set a trial date — likely in late August or early September, prior to the Sept. 12 deadline.

Alternatively, Thomson could either request a second good cause finding, with an additional 60-day extension, or ask Croucher to waive her right to a speedy trial, in which case a trial could be scheduled at any time, potentially several months later.

The charges

Baxter said after Croucher’s arrest that he believes Croucher gave birth to the baby and that it was alive.

The charges are related to Croucher’s alleged negligence in failing to adequately care for her newborn.

Baxter said he could not discuss details about the case, including how long he believes the baby lived and the circumstances in which the baby’s body was found.

The grand jury indicted Croucher on multiple felonies. In addition to second-degree manslaughter, the Measure 11 charge, Croucher is charged with criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree abuse of a corpse, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing the birth of an infant.

Under count 1, the second-degree manslaughter charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and with criminal negligence, by neglect or maltreatment, cause the death of Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 2, the criminally negligent homicide charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully, and with criminal negligence cause the death of Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 3, the second-degree abuse of a corpse charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and intentionally abuse, disinter, remove or carry away a corpse.”

Under count 4, the first-degree criminal mistreatment charge, the indictment states that Croucher, “in violation of a legal duty to provide care for Baby Girl Croucher, did unlawfully and knowingly withhold necessary and adequate medical attention from Baby Girl Croucher.”

Under count 5, the concealing birth of an infant charge, the indictment states that Croucher “did unlawfully and knowingly conceal the corpse of a newborn child with intent to conceal the fact of its birth.”

The Baker County Major Crimes Team investigated the case. The team consists of detectives and officers from Baker City Police, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Baker County District Attorney’s office.

The body of the newborn baby was found Dec. 30 in Croucher’s home at 1912 17th St., between Broadway Street and Court Avenue.

The Baker County Dispatch Center reported a medical call at that address on Dec. 29 at 4:54 p.m. Pioneer Ambulance and the Baker City Fire Department responded. The report had no other information about the call.

Baxter said the amount of time between the baby’s body being found and the indictment — about 4 1 /2 months — reflects the “thorough investigation” that police did, including talking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the state crime lab.