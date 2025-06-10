Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission meets June 12 , 13 in Pendleton Published 10:35 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

PENDLETON — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Thursday and Friday, June 12 and 13, in Pendleton.

The commission, which oversees the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will have a field tour june 12 and its regular meeting June 13.

Agendas for both days are available here.

The tour June 12 will start at 8:15 a.m. at the building site for ODFW’s future Pendleton office, 1502 SW 37th St. The public can join the tour but will have to provide their own transportation and lunch.

Tour stops include McKay Creek and Dam, Lower Birch Creek, Harris Park on the South Fork Walla Walla River, and a tour of the ˀImtwaha hatchery on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The June 13 meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the Vert Auditorium nest to Pendleton City Hall, 480 SW Dorion Ave.

Agenda items include:

• Adopt fishing regulations for Oregon coastal wild fall chinook salmon.

• Adopt rule changes for Pacific sardine to make state regulations consistent with federal limits.

• Review appeals of requests to reinstate preference points for several hunters.

• Allocate special hunting tags for auctions and raffles in 2026.

• Approve money for wildlife passage projects.

• Approve grants for Recreation and Enhancement Program projects.

• Hear a presentation from ODFW staff and take public testimony on proposed rules to protect fish and wildlife from invasive species by adding to the list of species that can’t be imported, sold, bought, exchanged or transported in the state. The proposed additions include golden mussels, non-native abalone, sea turtles Cheloniidae and Dermochelyidae, the entire family of Viviparidae mystery snails, and Muricidae oyster drills.