Rolling slowdowns take place June 10 on Interstate 84 east of Pendleton Published 10:00 am Monday, June 9, 2025

MEACHAM — Travelers on westbound Interstate 84 east of Pendleton should expect delays of up to 15 minutes Tuesday, June 10, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Rolling slowdowns will take place in the westbound lanes from 10 a.m. to noon, starting near milepost 238 at the Meacham Interchange between La Grande and Pendleton. Crews will be striping the highway to improve visibility and safety.

During a rolling slowdown, traffic control vehicles hold traffic to a slow but steady pace to give ODOT’s crews time to stripe the highway and the paint time to dry. The department said the slowdown helps avoid lengthy road closures. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through as needed.

ODOT recommends allowing extra travel time on June 10, and warns drivers to give paint trucks plenty of room to operate safely and avoid spray, to be cautious of wet paint and to avoid driving over freshly painted lines.