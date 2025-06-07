Pendleton Bucks win state 4A baseball championship Published 8:46 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more The Pendleton baseball team poses with the state championship trophy after defeating Marist Catholic 14-3 in six innings in the 4A state championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 2/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Art Hall makes a toss over to first against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 3/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Colson Primus makes a throw over to first against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 4/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Colin Harrington fields a ground ball in right field against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 5/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Tugg McQuinn throws the ball over to first against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 6/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Tugg McQuinn lines up a throw to first against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 7/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Evan Lehnert delivers a pitch against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 8/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Vance Nelson looks to throw out a runner against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News) 9/9 Swipe or click to see more Pendleton's Evan Lehnert delivers a pitch against Marist Catholic in the 4A state baseball championship game June 7, 2025, at Roto Rooter Field in Keizer. (Austin White/Your Oregon News)

KEIZER — Mason Strong drove in four runs, and Evan Lehnert pitched a complete game, as Pendleton ran over top-ranked Marist Catholic 14-3 in six innings to win the 4A state title on Saturday, June

7, at Roto Rooter Park.

It’s the first state baseball title in school history for the Bucks, who finished their season 23-8 and on a seven-game win streak.

“It’s phenomenal,” Pendleton coach Justin Speer said of the win.

“Knowing how important and big baseball is for Pendleton High School, I’m proud of them to be able to do that. I’ve looked at the banners in Warberg Court and we didn’t have one. Now we do.”

Marist, which was ranked No. 1 all season, finished the season with a 25-4 record.

“Give them credit, they were the No. 1 seed all year,” Speer said. “I think they were up against a barnstorm against us. Our guys woke up today wanting to win. We were better than them today.”

The Bucks, who lost to the Spartans 14-4 in last year’s quarterfinals, put together a complete team game, which included 16 hits and solid defense behind Lehnert.

“That is a testament to our team,” Speer said. “We have some competitive players. We find a way to get everyone involved. That’s why we won. It was a complete team effort.”

The Bucks were the first ones on the board, as Vance Nelson hit an RBI single and Colson Primus scored on a wild pitch. The Spartans went three up, three down in the bottom of the first, putting Pendleton back at the plate.

Lehnert was hit by a pitch to drive in the first of five runs, and Colin Harrington followed with a two-run double for a 5-0 lead. Strong belted a two-run double to center field to push two more runs across the plate for a 7-0 lead.

The Spartans put a bit of life back in their game with two runs in the bottom of the second. Their first run came off an error, and Jalen Smith had an RBI single to help pull his team to within 7-2.

Pendleton went scoreless in the third, while Marist scored once off a sacrifice fly by Gianni Lombardi for a 7-3 game.

The Bucks went back to work in the fourth, scoring four runs on four hits and chasing Lombardi from the mound.

With the bases loaded, Strong hit a two-run double to right field, Art Hill followed with an RBI groundout, and Jacob Neistadt pushed Strong across home plate with a single to right field.

“Mason hit the crap out of the ball,” Speer said. “Just to watch him and see how locked in he is, it’s fun to watch.”

After a scoreless fifth, Hill got the ball rolling in the top of the sixth with an RBI single, Keegan Kline had an RBI double, and Anson Dressler finished the scoring with an RBI single.

Lehnert, the Greater Oregon League player of the year, gave up three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two. The school record holder in strikeouts for a single season, he added to his tally, which now stands at 109.

“That is going to be quite the feat to beat,” Speer said.

Harrington was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Bucks, while Nelson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Neistadt was 2- for-4 with an RBI, and Strong was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs.

The Bucks got off to a rocky start at the beginning of the season, losing five of their first seven games. It wouldn’t be long before they had an 11-game win streak and won the GOL title.

To reach the championship game, No. 7 Pendleton beat No. 10 North Bend 8-0, No. 2 Junction City 9-6 and No. 3 Scappoose 10-2.

“I’m a big believer that as the season progresses there are peaks and valleys,” Speer said. “I think that (slow start to the season) pushed us down to reality. I think it was good for us. From there, they bought in. They followed our lead and executed.”