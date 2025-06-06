Women’s club awards scholarships to Irrigon and Boardman students Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

MORROW COUNTY — The Community Women’s Club of Irrigon and Boardman announced it awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors from Irrigon High School and Riverside High School in Boardman.

Irrigon students receiving awards are Judit Gomora Mendoza ($1,500), who will study zoology and early childhood education at Oregon State University; Saxon Byers ($750) plans to enroll in pre-law at Brigham Young University; and Samuel Cole ($750) will study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University.

Boardman scholarship recipients are: Caelyn Pullen ($1,500) plans to major in agricultural economics at Washington State University; Genesis Lomas ($750) will major in pre-nursing at Columbia Basin College; and Eunice Calvillo $750) will attend Blue Mountain Community College to study science with an emphasis in biology.

The Community Women’s Club of Irrigon and Boardman was founded in 1987 to promote a spirit of unity between the two communities. In addition to its annual scholarship program, the club supports several community programs. For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3HvSKu9 or email commwomen534@gmail.com.