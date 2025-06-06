Saralen Campbell receives Lindberg scholarship Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

PENDLETON — The 2025 David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship recipient is Saralen Campbell, a 2025 Pendleton High School graduate.

Campbell will use the $2,500 award at Eastern Oregon University, where she will major in environmental science. She is the daughter of Jason and Kirsten Campbell, of Pendleton.

At PHS, Campbell was involved in numerous school and community activities, including swimming, track, jazz band and the National Honor Society.

In its 46th year, the scholarship honors the memory of David Jon Lindberg. Managed by the Pendleton Foundation Trust, the scholarship is awarded each year to an outstanding Pendleton graduate who embodies the standards Lindberg set regarding commitment to citizenship, scholarship and family. For more about the Pendleton Foundation Trust, visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.org.