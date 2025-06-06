Marc’s Remarks: What Pope Leo XIV means for us all Published 1:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Very recently, history was made not only in Rome, but also in America. When the white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel and the name Pope Leo XIV was announced, a profound wave of hope arose. For the first time ever, an American now leads the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, is reported to be a humble man of deep faith with a fierce commitment to justice and mercy.

This election wasn’t just a personal milestone for the former Augustinian missionary. It marked a turning point for the global Church. Pope Leo’s background, born in the U.S., fluent in Spanish, and with years of experience serving in Peru, gives him a uniquely broad perspective. He understands the needs of diverse communities, from migrants at our southern border to parishioners in the barrios of Lima. This global understanding, rooted in pastoral care, is exactly what is needed in these divisive times.

Not only in the news but also in the streets, people can be heard expressing their excitement. Pope Leo XIV has spoken powerfully about unity, dignity, and peace. His choice of name, as reported across news stations, even hints at inspiration from Pope Leo XIII, a champion of workers and the poor. It’s no surprise that people who care about immigration, racial justice and social equity feel the new pope will be a strong voice on such issues both in Rome and

throughout the world.

Of course, challenges remain. Pope Leo must guide the Catholic Church through debates on doctrine, disillusionment among younger generations, and deepening political divides. But early signs suggest he’s ready to listen, to lead with compassion, and to promote dialogue over division.

For anyone who believes in moral leadership this is a moment to reflect, to reengage, and perhaps even to hope a little more boldly. Pope Leo XIV’s election is not just a headline. It’s a new beginning.

As the Church steps into this new era, Pope Leo XIV invites us all, Catholics and nonCatholics alike, to imagine a faith that walks humbly, speaks boldly, and embraces the world with open arms. His papacy may well become a turning point not only for the institution he now leads, but for the global community longing for justice, compassion, and unity.