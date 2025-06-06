Bach Yard Party funds OES youth programs Published 5:30 am Friday, June 6, 2025

PENDLETON — The annual Bach Yard Party, a fundraiser for the Oregon East Symphony, features a barbecue, music and an auction.

The symphony’s board of directors is hosting the event on Saturday, June 14, at 6 p.m. in The Secret Garden, at 480 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $80.

In its third year, the fundraiser supports Playing for Keeps, the symphony’s classical music education program for youths. The program includes two preparatory orchestras, an after-school beginning strings activity, a summer camp, mentoring for advanced student musicians and free concert tickets for students.

Tickets for the Bach Yard Party can be purchased Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling the symphony office at 541-276-0320 or the OES office, 345 SW Fourth St., Pendleton. In addition, tickets are available via a link at www.oregoneastsymphony.org.