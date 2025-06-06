Bach Yard Party funds OES youth programs

Published 5:30 am Friday, June 6, 2025

By East Oregonian

Playing for Keeps, Oregon East Symphony's youth classical music education program, will receive proceeds from the Bach Yard Party on June 14, 2025, in The Secret Garden in Pendleton. (East Oregonian, File)

PENDLETON — The annual  Bach Yard Party, a fundraiser for the Oregon East Symphony, features a barbecue, music and an auction.

The symphony’s board of directors is hosting the event on Saturday, June 14, at 6 p.m. in The Secret Garden, at 480 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $80.

In its third year, the fundraiser supports Playing for Keeps, the symphony’s classical music education program for youths. The program includes two preparatory orchestras, an after-school beginning strings activity, a summer camp, mentoring for advanced student musicians and free concert tickets for students.

Tickets for the Bach Yard Party can be purchased Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling the symphony office at 541-276-0320 or the OES office, 345 SW Fourth St., Pendleton. In addition, tickets are available via a link at www.oregoneastsymphony.org.

