TigerScots play Grant Union for 2A/1A state title Published 12:15 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

WESTON — In a game closer than what they would have liked, the Weston-McEwen TigerScots eked out a home win over the North Douglas Warriors in the 2A/1A state semifinals.

“I’m very proud of this group of players who have sacrificed for this team this season,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Today was no different with everyone doing their role to make us successful.”

Second-ranked Weston- McEwen (23-5) will play Grant Union for the third time in as many years in Friday’s championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Game time is 3 p.m.

North Douglas finished its season 23-3.

“Right now, we are excited to still be in the hunt and headed to Eugene to play Grant Union for the third time in as many seasons,” Griggs said.

“Hopefully with a better outcome.”

Grant Union beat the TigerScots 10-0 in the 2023 title game, and 11-0 last year.

Tuesday, with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, W-M’s Ava Sams hit a single to drive in Kylie Kramer for the lead, which held up for the win.

The TigerScots scored their first run in the first inning as Sams drove in Kramer with a double to right field.

The Warriors came back in the fourth inning, tying the score with an error.

Kramer went 3-for-3 with a double, while Ava Sams was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Bre Ward picked up the win, allowing one run on zero hits, striking out 15 and walking seven.

“Bre, Kylie and Ava were fantastic, but their teammates were just as important in their roles,” Griggs said.

Brooklyn Cyr took the loss for North Douglas, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out eight and walked one.