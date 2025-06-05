Second act Published 9:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Iconic building in downtown Pendleton getting new life as community playhouse

PENDLETON — The long-vacant Christian Science Building in downtown Pendleton near the banks of the Umatilla River is buzzing with new life.

The Friends of the Opera House, the Elgin nonprofit that for years has provided performing arts and educational programs to Eastern Oregon, plans to transform the historic Spanish-style building into the Pendleton Playhouse, a vibrant venue for cultural events, youth programs and live performances.

“The greatest joy for me is bringing that experience home,” said Karen Taylor, president of the Pendleton Theater Company committee. “This is a community-building effort, and I know it’s going to change lives. I’m so excited we get to bring it to Pendleton and bring it to life.”

Taylor said many locals — children and adults — would love to participate in theater but could not make the trip to Elgin. Bringing productions to Pendleton, though, not only creates opportunities for community involvement but boosts tourism and supports downtown businesses.

She noted that without a dedicated parking lot, visitors may park throughout the area, encouraging them to explore nearby shops and restaurants before performances. In addition to audience foot traffic, performers attending rehearsals will spend time in the area, further supporting local businesses.

“If you’ve ever been in a play or know theater people, you know we love to hang out,” Taylor said. “It’s a solid reason for people to be present, and that means more foot traffic for nearby businesses.”

Although securing the building marked a significant step forward for the organization, the search for a suitable home was challenging.

Financial hurdles and facility obstacles

The Friends of the Opera House expanded its reach to Pendleton on March 4, when it acquired the downtown building for $10,000 under a partnership with the city that includes in-kind support and grant assistance.

The theater organization evaluated many vacant buildings in Pendleton before finding one that met the specific needs of a theater.

The requirements extended beyond a stage and audience seating. The group needed backstage space, including dressing rooms, costume storage and an area to build sets — needs that many buildings simply couldn’t accommodate.

The Elgin Opera House already manages two other buildings and three performance sites, giving the organization valuable experience in renovating nontraditional spaces into theaters. The group also is skilled at maintaining and preserving historic buildings.

“The Christian Science Building needs a lot of renovation and retrofitting to be a theater, but we’ve done that before,” Taylor said.

The renovation will proceed in phases, with a strong focus on preserving the building’s historic character. Taylor said the team aims to retain as many of the building’s historic interior features as possible.

“There’s something really special about going to a theater where the building itself is part of the experience,” she said. “There’s a stained-glass rotunda, a very small stage with a shell-shaped backdrop, wood paneling on the walls and beautiful windows. We want to keep all of that intact to honor the architecture.”

But the building’s infrastructure poses the biggest obstacle to opening the theater to the public, Taylor noted. The building lacks proper wheelchair access — two steps at the entrance make it inaccessible. Additionally, restroom facilities are inadequate, with only one working toilet serving the entire building.

“We have a few infrastructure issues to address before we can invite public audiences,” Taylor said. “Right now, we’re using the space for rehearsals. The sale isn’t complete yet, but we have a lease agreement with the city of Pendleton that allows us to use the building. Our actors know there’s only one bathroom and they’re fine with it, but it won’t work for public events.”

The group applied for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant through the city but recently learned it did not receive the funding. That grant would have covered accessibility improvements, restroom renovations and the installation of a basic stage to begin performances.

Without the grant, renovation plans face delays. Taylor said the group will shift to Plan B: seeking donations, sponsorships and partnerships with local businesses. The Pendleton Theater Company also plans to apply for other grants, but the process takes longer and could further push back the project timeline.

However, the city’s purchase agreement requires the group to start using the building as soon as possible, so Taylor said the organization has been using the space for rehearsals and the Vert Auditorium for theatrical productions — because the show must go on.

The heart of community programming

With a focus on youth programming, community engagement and broad audience appeal, the Pendleton Theater Company aims to usher in a new era of performing arts. The summer season opens with “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” in June, followed by “The Little Mermaid Jr.” in July, both at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton.

Taylor said the group draws heavily on the model the Elgin Opera House uses, producing a variety of shows with strong youth involvement. Musicals are the heart of their programming, she said, because they offer the widest range of learning opportunities.

“Actors rise to the challenge when asked to take on more,” Taylor said. “It’s not just acting — it’s singing and dancing, plus buying costumes and building sets.”

While musicals tend to have broad appeal, Taylor noted the company also will stage smaller productions, including classic plays by Shakespeare and others — some well-known, others less familiar.

But early programming will focus on popular titles to help draw in larger audiences, she said.

The organization’s commitment to youth theater will continue in Pendleton with its annual summer camp, this year at the Vert.

The camp features a junior version of a musical production, with lead roles cast in advance. Campers, all age 18 or younger, join as ensemble members during a week-long immersive theater experience.

“During that week, campers learn singing, dancing, acting and get the full experience of being part of a production, including costumes,” Taylor said. “It’s our entry-level educational offering for kids.”

The company also plans to start a regional youth program modeled after Elgin’s Opera House Youth Actors, a competitive group that trains students in advanced theater skills and competes at the Junior Theater Festival.

“Elgin’s Opera House Youth Actors draws kids from Baker City, Joseph, and beyond,” she said. “Being based in Pendleton will let us reach a wider area, including Hermiston and Echo, which are too far from Elgin for many.”

The theater doesn’t exist just for actors. Volunteers handle everything from ushering and selling concessions to building sets and running tech. Taylor encouraged anyone interested to get involved.

“It’s definitely a community effort, and we welcome anyone who wants to join us,” she said. “Once you’re involved, it feels like family. We all come together in this little theater world where everybody belongs, everybody has a job and everybody matters. That’s the whole point — we want to be a place where the community comes together to create something meaningful.”