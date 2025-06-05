Pendleton to play for 4A baseball title Published 12:19 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

SCAPPOOSE — There will be a new 4A state champion this year as Pendleton took down two-time defending state champion Scappoose 10-2 on Tuesday, June 3, in the semifinals.

“We are doing pretty good as a program right now,” Pendleton coach Justin Speer said. “Proud of our boys. Today’s game was really fun to be part of.”

The seventh- ranked Bucks (22-8) will take on top-ranked Marist Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Roto Rooter Park in Keizer.

“As a program,the championship game is always the goal every year,” Speer said. “It’s really hard to do. I really commend our coaches and the players. They have bought into what we are teaching.”

Scappoose finished its season with a 23-6 record.

The Bucks, who lost to the Indians 12-2 in the 2023 title game, took advantage of Scappoose starting its No. 2 pitcher, Will Kessi.

Kessi gave up seven runs on seven hits over 1 1/3 innings before turning the ball over to Joe Fagan, who finished out the game.

While Fagan slowed down the Bucks over the next five innings, the damage had already been done.

Pendleton scored four runs in the top of the first inning as Vane Nelson, Art Hill and Jacob Neistadt hit RBI doubles, and Colson Primus scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians got one run back in the bottom of the first, but the Bucks tacked on three more runs in the second to take control of the game. Primus hit a two-run double, and Vance Nelson sent Primus across the plate with a groundout to first base.

Scappoose scored one run on an error in the third, but the Bucks turned a double play to end the inning.

Pendleton put the game out of reach in the fourth with three more runs. Nelson and Mason Strong each hit RBI singles, and Strong later scored on an error for a 10-2 lead that would stand until the end of the game.

The Bucks had 13 hits on the day, including six doubles — two by Nelson. Colin Harrington, Primus, Nelson, Strong and Hill all had two hits for Pendleton, with Nelson driving in three runs.

“Vance is playing really well right now,” Speer said. “As an entire lineup, we have been pretty tough one through nine. They have come up with big hits.”

Evan Lehnert got the start for Pendleton. The 6-foot-4 senior allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked one. Lehnert also broke the school strikeout record. He has 104 and counting. The old record was 101 by Ryan Heinrich in 1992.

“Phenomenal outing,” Speer said of his ace. “They are a good offensive team. He completely shut them down. Every time he goes out, he gives us a chance to win. Best pitcher in the state in my book.”