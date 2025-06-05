Cultural coalition fires up the barbie for Juneteenth

Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

Members of the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition serve a free barbecue on June 17, 2023, during the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration. This year’s event is June 21, 2025, at McKenzie Park in Hermiston. (Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition/Contributed Photo)

HERMISTON — A free barbecue, outdoor games, children’s activities, music and information booths are featured during the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration in Hermiston.

The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition is hosting the community event on June 21, 4-8 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. The family-friendly celebration also includes information about Juneteenth, which was designated as a federal holiday in 2021.

For more information about the celebration or the coalition, search www.facebook.com/hcac2000. For a full story, read Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, June 18, East Oregonian.

