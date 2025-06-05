Cultural coalition fires up the barbie for Juneteenth Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

HERMISTON — A free barbecue, outdoor games, children’s activities, music and information booths are featured during the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration in Hermiston.

The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition is hosting the community event on June 21, 4-8 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. The family-friendly celebration also includes information about Juneteenth, which was designated as a federal holiday in 2021.

For more information about the celebration or the coalition, search www.facebook.com/hcac2000. For a full story, read Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, June 18, East Oregonian.