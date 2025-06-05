‘Clink! A Taste of Oregon Wine’ opening reception at Pendleton museum Published 1:17 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

PENDLETON — Mark your calendar for June 13 from 5-7 p.m. because Heritage Station Museum is the site of the opening reception for its new traveling exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society: “Clink! A Taste of Oregon Wine.”

The traveling exhibit is being set up, and it will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 6 at the Heritage Station Museum,108 SW Frazer Ave.

The opening reception and wine tasting will be held on Friday, June 13, with Los Rocosos Vineyards, which is located in the Rocks District of Milton-Freewater.

Los Rocosos Vineyards will surprise their guests with a selection of wines to taste. Also, wine can be purchased through Los Rocosos Vineyards at the reception.

“I’m excited for the exhibit because I think it’s going to be fun,” Shannon Gruenhagen, executive director of Umatilla County Historical Society, said.

At 5 p.m., guests will gather to hear a brief presentation to introduce the traveling exhibit. A traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony will reveal the newly finished patio space for guests to enjoy.

“The remodeling of the patio started in fall of last year, after receiving a $10,000 grant from Amazon Web Services to get things started,” Gruenhagen said.

With these funds, Gruenhagen was able to acquire patio furniture and planters. Heritage Station also received a $2,900 grant from the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition. In addition, CHI St. Anthony Hospital donated $1,000 to ensure the purchase of the balance of the planters and plants and everything that went with it, Gruenhagen said.

“We did the work ourselves,” she said. “Two people planted, three guys put the furniture together and then my staff and I did the rest.”

What started as an empty area with no seating developed into a functional social space, complete with tables, chairs, benches, and an umbrella to create shade and green plants. There is a memorial wall with memorial plaques available to purchase.

“We’ve had a lot of compliments on it already from visitors who just can’t believe how nice it is,” Gruenhagen said.

The patio can seat 15 people, and more chairs can be brought in if needed. It offers a more usable space, and people can rent it out.

“We invite the community to join us for our traveling exhibit opening and to enjoy refreshments on our updated patio,” Gruenhagen said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase exhibits from the Oregon Historical Society.”