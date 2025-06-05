Athena-Weston School District seeks feedback on bond proposals Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

ATHENA — The Athena-Weston School District is seeking community input on a proposed general obligation bond that could go before voters in November.

The school district held the first of two bond open houses June 3 at Weston Middle School. The event included facility tours and a presentation on proposed bond options. The second open house is Tuesday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Weston-McEwen High School.

The bond would aim to improve operational efficiency and upgrade instructional facilities across the district. Proposed changes include a grade-level reconfiguration, placing pre-kindergarten through fifth grade in Weston and sixth through 12th grade in Athena. Plans also call for constructing new career and technical education and science classrooms for grades six through 12, along with expanded athletic space.

District voters in 2016 approved a 10-year bond that is expiring. Superintendent Ann Vescio said this is an appropriate time to consider additional investments in district facilities.

“Our goal right now is to let our community know about the reasons for the bond and the options that are proposed so we can make the best decision for next steps for our facilities and for our students,” Vescio said.

The Community Bond Advisory Committee, made up of 20 volunteers from across the community, has been meeting since September 2024. The committee is charged with reviewing facility needs, developing bond options and considering community feedback. It has developed three bond proposals and is seeking input from the AWSD community. The feedback period runs through July 15, 2025.

The three bond options under consideration are:

Efficiency Option — Focuses on minimal improvements needed to implement the grade-level reconfiguration. Estimated bond amount: $11.1 million over 10 years.

Efficiency Plus Option — Includes the basic upgrades along with additional enhancements for a broader district impact. Estimated bond amount: $15.2 million over 12 years.

Long-Term Investment Option — A comprehensive plan aimed at long-term growth, modernization, and sustainability. Estimated bond amount: $38.8 million over 30 years.

Community members can provide input by filling out a bond feedback form available on the district’s website. To request a printed form by mail, individuals may call the district office at 541-566-3581.

More information about each bond option is available at awsdbond.org.