Athena Weston Education Foundation hosts fundraiser Published 5:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

ATHENA — The Athena Weston Education Foundation invites adults 21 and older to a night of dancing, live music, black and white films, signature cocktails, flapper-era fashion, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more.

Flappers & Fedoras — A Night in Black & White is Saturday, June 14, 5-9 p.m. at the Gem Theatre, 293 W. Main St. Tickets are $30 each or a premium table for eight is $750. Also, event sponsorships are available.

A nonprofit organization, the foundation raises and distributes money to support the enrichment of programs, expansion of opportunities and resources for students in the Athena-Weston School District. It supports Athena-Weston educators by providing resources and funding to supplement district budgets.

Donations for the silent auction are being accepted. Items can be dropped off at Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St. To arrange for donation pick-up, call/text 541-969-6191 or email athwestfoundation@gmail.com to make pick-up arrangements.

For event tickets, email athwestfoundation@gmail.com. For more information about the foundation and event, visit bit.ly/4jE6XTc or search Facebook via bit.ly/4mJ2IIV.