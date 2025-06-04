Roll into bowling fun at Desert Lanes Published 5:30 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

HERMISTON — Desert Lanes Family Fun Center is teaming up with Pepsi for bowling fun.

Crazy 8’s and Mt. of Pepsi runs from 5–9 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the bowling alley, 1545 N. First St. Roll a strike on a red pin or finish a game with the final score ending in 8 to win a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi.

The event features 88 minutes of bowling for $8.88 and shoe rental for 88 cents. Also, food and beverage specials are available.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/DesertLanes. Reservations are highly recommended. For questions or to register, call 541-567-6364.