Senior lunches: June 5-11, 2025 Published 5:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Senior lunches are served at centers throughout the region

BAKER CITY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker County Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St. Menu: Thursday, June 5 (burgundy beef over fettuccini); Friday, June 6 (pork roast); Monday, June 9 (lasagna); Tuesday, June 10 (chicken fried steak); Wednesday, June 11 (crispy chicken sandwich). Suggested $6 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $8.50 for adults/teens; $6 for 12 and under. (541-523-6591).

BOARDMAN: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Menu: Thursday, June 5 (shepherd’s pie); Tuesday, June 10 (pork chops). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (541-481-3257).

HEPPNER: 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St. Menu: Tuesday, June 10 (breakfast casserole). Free for ages 60-plus; $5 for others. (541-314-3185).

HERMISTON: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. Menu: Thursday, June 5 (baked fish); Tuesday, June 10 (pulled pork). Costs $5; free for ages 10 and under. (Call 541-567-3582 for Meals on Wheels).

IRRIGON: noon at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane. Menu: Monday, June 9 (Salisbury steak). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (Place order by Friday at 541-922-3334).

JOHN DAY: noon at the John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St. Menu: Thursday, June 5 (tater tot casserole); Monday, June 9 (finger steaks). Suggested $6 donation for 60 and older; costs $7 for those under 60 and all to-go meals. (541-575-1825).

LA GRANDE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Menu: Thursday, June 5 (sweet & sour meatballs); Friday, June 6 (chicken cordon bleu); Monday, June 9 (chicken parmesan); Tuesday, June 10 (breakfast burrito); Wednesday, June 11 (fried chicken). Suggested $5 donation for seniors; costs $10 for others. (541-963-7532).

MONUMENT: noon at the Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St. Menu: Tuesday, June 10 (baked potato bar). Costs $6 for seniors; $7 for ages 60 and under. (541-934-2700).

PENDLETON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. Menu: Wednesday, June 11 (baked chicken). Free for ages 60 and older (donations accepted); costs $7 for all others. (541-276-1926).

PRAIRIE CITY: noon at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley Ave. Menu: Wednesday, June 11 (taco salad). Costs $6. (541-820-4100).

STANFIELD: noon at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave. Menu: Wednesday, June 11 (meatloaf). The cost is $5. (541-449-1332).

WALLOWA COUNTY: 11:30 a.m. at 702 NW First St., Enterprise; and noon at 204 E. Second St., Wallowa. Menu: Friday, June 6 (chicken salad croissants); Monday, June 9 (taco salad); Wednesday, June 11 (pork loin chops). Suggested $5 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $12.50 for adults/teens; $5 for 12 and under. (541-426-3840, 541-886-8971).