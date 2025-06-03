Reel in free fishing this weekend in Oregon Published 5:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

SALEM — Grab your rods and reels and cast a line during Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon.

No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags are required on Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8. Both Oregon residents and nonresidents can fish, crab and clam for free. Other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

Additionally, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife is hosting special activities at various locations, including the Twin Ponds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Ukiah. The events introduce kids and their families to the fun of fishing. Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife staff and volunteers will provide equipment and instruction to new anglers. For more information, search https://myodfw.com/articles/take-family-fishing.

Oregon State Parks also offers free parking and camping on Saturday, June 7. For locations, search https://stateparks.oregon.gov.