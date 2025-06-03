Pendleton PEO Chapter EM announces scholarships Published 5:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

PENDLETON — Pendleton PEO Chapter EM announced several local students are the recipients of scholarships for the 2025-26 school year.

PEO Oregon Scholarship: ($2,500) Alexis Leake, a Griswold High School graduate, will be completing her degree in elementary education and multidisciplinary studies at Eastern Oregon University and pursuing a career in education.

Phyllis Walnum Jambura Scholarship: ($2,000) Lexie Willman, a 2025 Pendleton High School graduate, plans to study elementary education at the University of Idaho.

PEO Marguerite Scholarship: $1,500 (two recipients):

Abby Thorne, a 2023 Pendleton High School graduate, will attend the Oregon Health & Science University Nursing Program at Eastern Oregon University.

Stella Rabb, a 2023 Pendleton High School graduate, attends the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon, where she is studying entrepreneurship.

PEO is an international philanthropic organization that helps women pursue educational goals with grants, scholarships, awards and loans. For more information, search www.peointernational.org.