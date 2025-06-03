Pendleton City Councilor Sally Brandsen resigns to focus on family Published 1:42 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

PENDLETON — Pendleton City Councilor Sally Brandsen is stepping down from her Ward 2 seat to devote more time to her family.

The city council plans to declare the seat vacant and begin the process of filling it during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at Pendleton City Hall.

In a letter to Mayor McKennon, fellow councilors, city staff and the Pendleton community, Brandsen said the decision came after “careful thought and deep reflection.”

“This has not been an easy decision, as serving our community has been a great honor of my life,” she wrote. “As much as I have cherished the privilege of public service, the most sacred role I hold is that of being a mother.”

Brandsen said her children are growing quickly and she wants to be present for the “little moments and the big ones.”

She encouraged community members to attend meetings, share their ideas and help shape Pendleton’s future.

“If my time on the council has taught me anything, it’s this: local government truly works best when it works with the people,” she wrote. “Your voice matters more than you know.”

According to the city staff report, under Section 4 of Ordinance 2744, the council must begin the process of filling a vacant seat immediately after adopting a resolution declaring the vacancy. Section 22 of Chapter IV of the city charter directs the council to appoint a replacement to serve through 2026, the year of the next general election.

Housing report up for adoption

The council also holds a public hearing on whether to adopt the city’s Housing Needs Analysis and Buildable Lands Inventory, which the Pendleton Planning Commission has recommended for approval under Ordinance No. 4035. These state-required reports assess Pendleton’s housing demand and available land for development through 2043.

Consultant Winterbrook Planning’s updated report highlights strong demand in two key areas: single-family housing for upper-income buyers and government-subsidized housing for extremely low-income residents.

However, the report notes a need for housing at all income levels. It does not yet reflect major projects such as Westgate, Wildflower or South Hill Commons, which added more than 400 units between 2021 and 2022. Those developments will be included in the next HNA update, due in 2029.

Abandoned vehicles and Uber enforcement

Under new business the council will discuss amendments to two local ordinances.

Ordinance No. 4034 would update the city’s Traffic and Parking Ordinance No. 3238 to clarify when a vehicle is considered abandoned and reinstate a standard fine of up to $500 per day.

According to the staff report, previous amendments had created some conflicting provisions related to the time periods required for a vehicle to be deemed abandoned.

The council also will review Ordinance No. 4036, which updates the city’s Vehicles for Hire Ordinance No. 3987. The changes, requested by Uber Technologies Inc. and supported by local drivers, would improve enforcement of city business license requirements for ride-share drivers.

According to a staff report, nonlocal Uber drivers often operate in Pendleton without licenses, which takes business away from Pendleton drivers who are compliant with the city’s requirements.

“The Uber network can assist us in enforcement if the modifications in this amendment are adopted.” the staff report stated. “The city has very few opportunities for enforcement, but staff feels that these changes will be more effective.”

Wastewater contract

The council also considers a staff recommendation to authorize contract negotiations with Keller Associates for engineering and project management services on the 2025 Resource Recovery Facility Upgrades Project. A panel of seven city staff reviewed proposals from three firms, with Keller receiving the highest score, followed by Consor and Anderson Perry.

The $9 million project, partially funded by a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, will rehabilitate the Secondary Digester Complex — last upgraded in 2010 — and address site drainage, pavement, and process deficiencies.

Plans also include construction of a new administration building to meet ADA and OSHA standards, a warehouse for chemical storage, and security upgrades at the facility entrance. Keller has partnered with Ameresco to help identify and secure additional funding.