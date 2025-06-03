Milton-Freewater Farmers Market offers fresh cherries

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By East Oregonian

R&R Produce and Zerba Farms will bring fresh cherries to the Milton-Freewater Farmers Market on June 4, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at Orchard Park. (Milton-Freewater Farmers Market/Contributed Photo)

MILTON-FREEWATER — Cherries, cherries and more cherries are featured this week at the Milton-Freewater Farmers Market.

R&R Produce and Zerba Farms will bring their first fresh cherries of the season on Wednesday, June 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Orchard Park, 1410 S. Main St. In addition to seasonal produce, other vendors will showcase handcrafted items, offer baked goods, honey, flowers and much more. In addition, catch your favorite hits from the 1960s and ’70s as BJ the DJ spins classic oldies during the market.

The Milton-Freewater Farmers Market continues each Wednesday through September. For more information, search www.facebook.com/mffarmersmarket. For a full round-up of farmers markets throughout the region, read Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, June 11, East Oregonian.

