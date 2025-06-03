GOBHI announces 2025 scholarships Published 5:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

PENDLETON — Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. announced the recipients of its 2025 scholarships, awarded to three Blue Mountain Community College students. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship to support their academic journey and future contributions to the behavioral health field. The scholarship recipients and career plans:

Valeria Ayala is currently pursuing an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree at BMCC. She plans to transfer to a four-year university to study psychology to prepare for a career in mental health.

Mariah Mangione, a student in BMCC’s nursing program, is working toward her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse. She is especially passionate about specializing in mental and behavioral health nursing.

Pamela Hug is completing her AAOT degree at BMCC and plans to transfer to Eastern Oregon University. Her long-term goal is to become a child psychiatrist, serving young people in need of compassionate mental health care.

“Partnering with educational institutions to support the development of future behavioral health professionals is an integral part of our strategic workforce development plan,” said Julie Leutschaft, GOBHI’s chief human resources officer. “We are proud to invest in students who are passionate about making a difference.”

Founded in 1994, GOBHI provides a wide array of programs and initiatives in service of behavioral health and wellness throughout Oregon. For more information, visit www.gobhi.org.