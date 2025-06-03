Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship recipients Published 5:30 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

WESTON — The Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship program for Weston-McEwen High School graduates awarded a total of $7,000 for the 2025-26 school year. Recipients and their educational plans:

Cara Freels, $2,000, will study animal and veterinary science at the University of Idaho.

Kelsey Graham, $2,000, will study nursing at Washington State University.

Delaynee Angell, $2,000, will major in kinesiology at Oregon State University.

Brynn Brownie, $1,000, plans to attend cosmetology school.

Earl and Jane Ferguson grew up in Weston and graduated from Weston High School in the early 1950s. After earning degrees at Oregon State University, they pursued careers in education in Klamath Falls. They started the scholarship program more than 25 years ago to help students in their hometown. The selection process is based on financial need, scholastic achievements, leadership qualities, commitment to post-high school training, sound moral principles and good citizenship.