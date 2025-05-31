Letter: City of Umatilla needs to heed the voters Published 11:58 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

The city of Umatilla’s continued forward focus on a full-faith and credit loan to fund a new police station after failure of the May 20, 2025, bond issue turns a deaf ear to the voters/taxpayers response in the latest election. Given other construction ventures within the city in recent times, the proposed $22 million project costs are much out of line, as is the justification of a structure some 5,000 square feet larger than the current city hall and library. Moving forward without reconnecting with city voters/taxpayers would be a mistake; a very serious mistake.

Construction and funding of the city hall and library was a true community effort and demonstrated earnest fiduciary consideration by the then mayor and city council of Umatilla voters/taxpayers. The mayor and council rejected initial cost estimates/bid, saving taxpayers over $440,000 and bringing total project costs in at $2.7 million.

The council, mayor and city manager need to rethink this police station project and secure greater community input before encumbering local tax payers with an additional $22 million in debt; debt they have clearly rejected.

If the council appears indifferent, and continues in light of the bond issue failure, maybe we need a new council.

David Trott

Umatilla

