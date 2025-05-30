Pendleton Round-Up selects local artist for poster design Published 7:00 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Association selected local artist and entrepreneur Markus McFetridge as the winner of its poster competition.

The association announced the winner May 20 on its Facebook. McFetridge is originally from the Tri Cities and now lives in Pendleton with his husband, Tim, with whom he co-owns the Flying X Speakeasy Lounge. He studied fine art at Western Washington University.

The poster contest is in its second year. In the announcement, the Round-Up Association said McFetridge’s design “struck a chord” with the judges.

“As we prepare to celebrate 100 years of Wallace Smith’s iconic bucking horse logo, Markus offered a piece that didn’t just look back, it carried the past forward,” the announcement said. “His artwork is a bridge between eras: one half rendered in sepia tones as a tribute to the past and the roots of our rodeo legacy, the other side alive with modern color and momentum, symbolizing a new generation charging into the future.”

The post said McFetridge spent about 50 hours on the piece, digging into the history of Smith’s original bucking horse logo, which became the logo for the rodeo in 1925.

“Every stroke of charcoal and chalk pastel was intentional, a tribute to a century of grit, grace, and the unshakable spirit of Pendleton and its people,” according to the announcement.

The association thanked the artists who entered the competition for spending their time and talent on submissions.

“Each piece told a unique story, and together, they reminded us just how much creativity and passion exist not only in our community but across the U.S.,” the post said. “We were truly blown away by the level of artistry and thought behind every submission!”

There will be special editions of the centennial poster available for purchase soon.