Births: May 29, 2025
Published 6:30 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025
Recent births to parents residing in Northeastern Oregon
CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
May 14, 2025
CHATFIELD — Ellissa and Bradly Chatfield, of Pilot Rock; a girl, Dorothy Ray Chatfield.
May 25, 2025
QUILLEN — Lisa Hope Quillen, of Pendleton; a boy, Kyson Zavion Quillen.
May 26, 2025
NORTON — Hannah Norton and Levi Norton, of Pendleton; a girl, Harley Reese Norton.
May 27, 2025
FRYE — Nancy Frye and Taylor Frye, of Pendleton; a boy, Maverick Roman Frye.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
May 25, 2025
ALVARADO ESQUIVEL —Adriana Esquivel Romero and Diego Alvarado Leon, of Boardman; a boy, Luis Angel Alvarado Esquivel.
May 27, 2025
RODRIGUEZ — Kara Leanne Rodriguez and , of Hermiston, a girl, Ellie Mikaela Rodriguez.
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande
May 23, 2025
REECE — Lily Reece and Dyllan Reece, of La Grande; a girl, Scottie Benson Reece.
May 27, 2025
LINSCOTT — Hailey Layne Weaver and Dawson Beau Linscott, of North Powder; a boy, Bronson Beau Linscott.