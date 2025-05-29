Births: May 29, 2025

Published 6:30 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

May 14, 2025

CHATFIELD — Ellissa and Bradly Chatfield, of Pilot Rock; a girl, Dorothy Ray Chatfield.

May 25, 2025

QUILLEN — Lisa Hope Quillen, of Pendleton; a boy, Kyson Zavion Quillen.

May 26, 2025

NORTON — Hannah Norton and Levi Norton, of Pendleton; a girl, Harley Reese Norton.

May 27, 2025

FRYE — Nancy Frye and Taylor Frye, of Pendleton; a boy, Maverick Roman Frye.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

May 25, 2025

ALVARADO ESQUIVEL —Adriana Esquivel Romero and Diego Alvarado Leon, of Boardman; a boy, Luis Angel Alvarado Esquivel.

May 27, 2025

RODRIGUEZ — Kara Leanne Rodriguez a​​nd , of​​ Hermiston, a girl, Ellie Mikaela Rodriguez.

Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande

May 23, 2025

REECE — Lily Reece and Dyllan Reece, of La Grande; a girl, Scottie Benson Reece.

May 27, 2025

LINSCOTT — Hailey Layne Weaver and Dawson Beau Linscott, of North Powder; a boy, Bronson Beau Linscott.