Snack food company a tasty Weston treasure Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

J&J Snack Foods in past year has invested in numerous ways to keep local plant tip-top

WESTON — When you last finished up a shopping trip at Costco and bought a foil-wrapped chicken bake at the food court, the sandwich probably came from Weston-based J&J Snack Foods.

Not a lot of folks know that, said plant manager Michael Watts.

“We supply eight out of every nine Costcos nationally,” Watts said, noting last fall the local plant began producing Walmart’s version of Hot Pockets, filled with cheese and cured meat.

With that contract came a need to add another shift rotation, putting the plant at capacity for production, Watts said.

The nationwide snack food company bought the former ConAgra plant in Weston in 2011. The facility was originally built in the 1970s for Lamb Weston’s needs, starting with frozen onion rings, he said.

In the past year or so the parent company has invested in 18 more ways to keep the Weston plant at its best, from new machinery to facility improvements, according to Watts.

That’s helped his dedicated, loyal crew of people produce some 40 million pounds of finished goods, “probably the best year J&J’s had since taking over in 2011,” he said.

Plans call for next installing imaging equipment on the plant’s pipe that pushes filling into dough.

“We run a lot of chicken here, and bone is always an inherent risk in poultry. The X-ray reduces physical hazards, those are serious for consumers. I’m excited about it,” Watts said, noting the plant already scans everything for metal fragments.

Like other food manufacturers J&J takes every precaution to protect its brand, most especially in the area of food safety. That’s especially true in plants processing raw meat, as in Weston, he said.

In addition to iconic products such as Dippin’ Dots, Slush Puppie and The Funnel Cake Factory, J&J Snack Foods has stayed true to its roots with its line of original frozen pretzels, producing about 95% of those sold in supermarkets everywhere, Watts said.

In 1971 founder Gerald Schreiber purchased the failing J&J Pretzel Company at a court auction, setting in motion events that would yield a publicly-traded snack food empire, according to the company’s website.

What started with one facility and eight employees has grown into locations across the country, products in supermarkets everywhere produced by 4,200 employees.

Some 200 of those work in Weston, most arriving for their shift from Walla Walla, Athena and Milton-Freewater, Watts said.

The company has a tradition of supporting workers, ranging from promoting a fun culture and work-life balance to offering generous retirement and education packages.

He knows firsthand the help the education part can play, Watts pointed out.

Schreiber had established the Nathan Schreiber scholarship in his father’s name and when Watts started as a line worker 12 years ago, he took advantage of it, going to college for a business degree.

“It changed my life,” he said.

His “backbone” employees are very much part of that life, Watts emphasized.

“The culture here is hard working, it’s a work family. A basic requirement here is to have respect and compassion for everyone — from people who have worked here 30 years to the person who started today,” he said.

Last fall J&J underscored its original beginning with the roll-out of a Bavarian-style frozen pretzel that incorporates rye, onion and garlic. Soon the Weston facility will add frozen empanadas that go into store deli cases.

Watts encourages people to consider J&J Snack Foods as a lifetime job.

“It’s a really good company to work for. I’m always looking for my next best employee,” he said.