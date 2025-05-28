Other Views: Investing in Eastern Oregon families from the start Published 9:59 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

As someone who has lived my entire life in Eastern Oregon, I know what makes this part of the world special. It’s the people. It’s the way of life. And it’s the deep-rooted values we hold: hard work, family, independence and community.

Those are the values that guide my work in the Oregon Legislature, and they are why I’m proud to support Senate Bill 1167, the Child Success Act, a bipartisan effort to support Oregon families during the most important stage of a child’s development: the first 1,000 days of life, from pregnancy through age 2.

As a mother of four in a blended family, grandmother of 14, and longtime advocate for rural Oregon, I understand how difficult those early years can be for young families — especially in rural communities where access to services can be limited.

That’s exactly what the Child Success Act is designed to address. SB 1167 will invest in seven regional demonstration pilots across the state, in urban and rural areas, to fund locally designed “Child Success Models.” These models are built from the ground up by community leaders who know what families in their area need — whether that’s prenatal care, home visiting programs or mental health support.

In Eastern Oregon, these resources will help the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub establish a system of navigators to connect pregnant women and parents of 0-2 year olds to essential services and resources, expand access to infant and toddler care, align childcare schedules with work hours and expand Baby Promise to the Blue Mountain region.

What I appreciate most about this approach is that it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. What works in Portland or Eugene isn’t the same as what works in Pendleton or La Grande — and SB 1167 reflects those differences. It empowers local partnerships of educators, health care providers, and community organizations to build support systems that fit our families.

It also makes smart financial sense. When we invest early, we avoid much costlier interventions later. If families have what they need in those first few years — safe housing, access to health care, stable employment and trusted caregivers — children are more likely to stay healthy, succeed in school, and grow into responsible adults. And communities see fewer challenges like child welfare involvement, substance use disorder and poverty.

In Eastern Oregon, we’ve always looked out for our neighbors. We show up for each other in times of need, and we build from our strengths. That’s the same spirit behind the Child Success Act. It’s not about creating new bureaucracies or expanding state control. It’s about trusting communities to lead and giving them the tools to make a difference.

I’ve spent much of my life working to close the gap between rural and urban Oregon. I helped start the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition because I believe our region deserves to be seen, heard and supported. SB 1167 is a rare example of legislation that truly understands that — bringing people together from across the aisle and across the state to support our youngest citizens.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about priorities. And I believe investing in families early is one of the smartest, most compassionate things we can do as a state.

I encourage my colleagues in the House and Senate to join me in supporting the Child Success Act. Let’s give every child in Oregon — no matter where they’re born — a real shot at a healthy, strong start. Let’s support the parents and caregivers who are doing their best every day, often with very little. And let’s show that when it comes to our kids and our communities, we can still come together and get things done.

— Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, represents House District 58, which encompasses all of Union and Wallowa counties and a portion of Umatilla County.