Crews to start paving Highway 395 in Pendleton starting June 4 Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced paving work is about to begin on Highway 395 in Pendleton, and drivers should plan ahead for nighttime lane closures.

During the week of June 2, crews will be grinding down and repaving a section of Highway 395/Southgate. The work includes all five lanes starting at the Interstate 44 eastbound off-ramp and on-ramp, and moving south through the Hailey Avenue/Tutuilla Creek Road intersection.

From 8 p.m. June 4 to 6:30 a.m. June 5, there will lane closures while crews grind down and remove old pavement.

Then from 8 p.m. June 5 to 6:30 a.m. June 6, one lane will be open northbound and one lane open southbound for paving.

This work may cause morning delays, according to ODOT, and drivers should be prepared to stop and give crews space. To avoid the delays, ODOT advised drivers to consider an alternate route.

The state transportation department also reported there will be a temporary 2-inch abrupt edge in the work zone during the transition from removing old pavement to laying new pavement.