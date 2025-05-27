Wildhorse Resort & Casino going for ‘next level’ Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

$100 million expansion of tribal resort and casino near Pendleton already underway

PENDLETON — Wildhorse Resort & Casino is expanding in a major way, revealing initial details of the more than $100 million project that includes an additional hotel tower.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation own and operate Wildhorse several miles east of Pendleton.

Wildhorse in its announcement reported the two-year project is in progress and should be complete in 2027. The expansion is intended to enhance the Las Vegas-style gaming experience for guests and patrons. Wildhorse reported it is expanding lodging options, increasing the frequency of entertainment performances and offering more dynamic convention spaces and event venues, all which drive greater economic activity.

“We want to create more memorable experiences through forward-thinking investments in areas that impact our guests as soon as they walk in our doors,” Wildhorse CEO Gary E. George said in the statement. “A consistent, high-quality casino experience is the difference for consumers and the region.”

According to the announcement, the expansion includes these major developments:

• Additional premier hotel tower: A 10-story, 214-room premier hotel tower with a range of standard rooms, luxury,and executive suites that sets a new lodging standard in the area.

• Multi-purpose convention center: 15,000 square feet of event and convention space featuring a dynamic, configurable capacity of 1,500 seats for live events and entertainment, tripling the resort’s capacity.

• New restaurant with banquet kitchen facilities: A resort-style three-meal dining option for guests, incorporating large-scale kitchen operations for increased convention and entertainment traffic.

“It is our position as tribal gaming leaders that enables our board and leadership team to invest resources that ultimately benefit the Tribe and the reservation,” George said.

Wildhorse reported it will release additional details of the expansion as the project progresses.

The addition of a second hotel tower to the Blue Mountain landscape will double the property’s room count to more than 400. The Courtyard Hotel, which held the distinction of being the first hotel a tribal casino built, was cleared to make room for this completed expansion.

Additionally, Wildhorse Resort & Casino announced “Next Level,” a new campaign highlighting the expansion’s future impact and lasting significance to loyal guests, strategic partners, the local community and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.